Hedgerow regulations to be brought into law to protect wildlife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Backed by over 95 per cent of consultation responses, and providing continuity for farmers and land managers, the regulations will include a two metre ‘buffer strip’ from the centre of hedgerows with no cultivation or application of pesticides or fertilisers, and a hedge cutting ban between 1 March and 31 August each year, to protect nesting birds.

The regulations will support the efforts of many of the region’s farmers already carrying out vital work to protect hedgerows, providing important ecological benefits including wildlife habitats, slowing soil erosion and water run-off, supporting crop pollinators and absorbing carbon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duncan Hutt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Director of Conservation says: “Farmers have been protecting, planting and maintaining our hedgerows for centuries and their continued efforts to help wildlife thrive on their farms alongside food production is commendable.

Working farmers supporting new hedgerow regulations.

“Over 80 per cent of farmer responses to Defra's hedgerow consultation were supportive of protections for hedgerows, demonstrating that farmers recognise how important these habitats are not just for nature, but for sustainable farm businesses as well.

“Thriving hedgerows provide a natural pest management service for farmers, hosting a huge range of beneficial insects which feed on aphids and other invertebrates which can damage crops.”