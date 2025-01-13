Hadrian's Wall Path in Northumberland ranked in the UK's top 10 most popular hikes

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 13th Jan 2025, 14:47 BST
The Hadrian’s Wall Path has been ranked amongst the most popular hiking spots in the UK.

By analysing TikTok and Google search data, experts at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts have revealed the most popular hikes to drive to in the UK for 2025.

The iconic Northumberland route has ranked seventh in the top ten, as searches for “best hike” increased by 52% in the last month.

The Hadrian’s Wall Path is an 84 mile long National Trail stretching coast to coast across northern England, from Wallsend, Newcastle upon Tyne to Cumbria. The longest stretch runs across Northumberland, with famous tourist attractions passed along the way.

Hadrian's Wall Path came seventh in the top ten UK hiking trails. Picture: Pixabay

The 10 most popular hikes in the UK

Mam Tor, Peak District

Malham Landscape Trail, Yorkshire Dales

Tryfan North Ridge, Snowdonia

Cheddar Gorge, Somerset

Snowdon, Snowdonia National Park

Ben Nevis, Scotland

Hadrian's Wall Path, Northumberland

Scafell Pike, Lake District

Jurassic Coast Path, East Devon

Catbells, Lake District

