Hadrian's Wall Path in Northumberland ranked in the UK's top 10 most popular hikes
By analysing TikTok and Google search data, experts at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts have revealed the most popular hikes to drive to in the UK for 2025.
The iconic Northumberland route has ranked seventh in the top ten, as searches for “best hike” increased by 52% in the last month.
The Hadrian’s Wall Path is an 84 mile long National Trail stretching coast to coast across northern England, from Wallsend, Newcastle upon Tyne to Cumbria. The longest stretch runs across Northumberland, with famous tourist attractions passed along the way.
The 10 most popular hikes in the UK
Mam Tor, Peak District
Malham Landscape Trail, Yorkshire Dales
Tryfan North Ridge, Snowdonia
Cheddar Gorge, Somerset
Snowdon, Snowdonia National Park
Ben Nevis, Scotland
Hadrian's Wall Path, Northumberland
Scafell Pike, Lake District
Jurassic Coast Path, East Devon
Catbells, Lake District
