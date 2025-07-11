There are so many beautiful spots in Northumberland.placeholder image
There are so many beautiful spots in Northumberland.

Great outdoors: Range of options if you are planning a trip to Northumberland during the summer holidays

By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th Jul 2025, 17:46 BST
With the school summer holidays lasting six weeks, many of us will soon be having to think about what to do apart from the main one or two-week vacation.

Northumberland is becoming more popular each year with its stunning coastal spots and market towns, and even if you live in the county there are likely to be a number of locations that you have yet to visit and explore.

To help you choose where to go, here are 10 locations showcasing why the county has plenty to offer. Details of other locations are available at www.visitnorthumberland.com

Holy Island's picture-perfect views make it a great spot to visit. With popular cafes and pubs and many walking routes, the island is ideal for a day trip or a staycation.

1. Holy Island

Holy Island's picture-perfect views make it a great spot to visit. With popular cafes and pubs and many walking routes, the island is ideal for a day trip or a staycation. Photo: Paul Burrows

Seahouses is a popular holiday destination. Alongside a stunning harbour and beach, the village is also known for its fish and chip shops.

2. Seahouses

Seahouses is a popular holiday destination. Alongside a stunning harbour and beach, the village is also known for its fish and chip shops. Photo: Contributed

Amble has a lovely harbour and several decent pubs and restaurants.

3. Amble

Amble has a lovely harbour and several decent pubs and restaurants. Photo: Jane Coltman

Bamburgh Castle is a magnet for tourists and has featured in Hollywood films. The village is also well known for its stunning beach and popular cafes and pubs.

4. Bamburgh

Bamburgh Castle is a magnet for tourists and has featured in Hollywood films. The village is also well known for its stunning beach and popular cafes and pubs. Photo: Stephen Pemberton

