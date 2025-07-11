Northumberland is becoming more popular each year with its stunning coastal spots and market towns, and even if you live in the county there are likely to be a number of locations that you have yet to visit and explore.
To help you choose where to go, here are 10 locations showcasing why the county has plenty to offer. Details of other locations are available at www.visitnorthumberland.com
1. Holy Island
Holy Island's picture-perfect views make it a great spot to visit. With popular cafes and pubs and many walking routes, the island is ideal for a day trip or a staycation. Photo: Paul Burrows
2. Seahouses
Seahouses is a popular holiday destination. Alongside a stunning harbour and beach, the village is also known for its fish and chip shops. Photo: Contributed
3. Amble
Amble has a lovely harbour and several decent pubs and restaurants. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Bamburgh
Bamburgh Castle is a magnet for tourists and has featured in Hollywood films. The village is also well known for its stunning beach and popular cafes and pubs. Photo: Stephen Pemberton