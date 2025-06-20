Places in north Northumberland that are either fully outdoors or have outdoor elements.placeholder image
Great outdoors: 21 places to go in north Northumberland to take advantage of the sunshine

By Andrew Coulson
Published 20th Jun 2025, 12:43 BST
The sunny and warm weather has been making headlines across the country this week.

Many people will be taking advantage of this at the weekend. And in north Northumberland, there are a plethora of locations that residents and visitors can enjoy on a dry day.

So to help choose where to go, here are some suggestions (in alphabetical order) of places that are either fully outdoors or have outdoor elements.

Alnmouth beach is a lovely sandy beach on the north side of the River Aln estuary, with the pretty village a short walk away.

1. Alnmouth

Alnmouth beach is a lovely sandy beach on the north side of the River Aln estuary, with the pretty village a short walk away.

Alnwick Castle is one of the largest inhabited castles in England.

2. Alnwick Castle

Alnwick Castle is one of the largest inhabited castles in England.

Bamburgh Castle was the Kingdom of Northumbria's epicentre and it has been the home of the Armstrong family since 1894.

3. Bamburgh Castle

Bamburgh Castle was the Kingdom of Northumbria's epicentre and it has been the home of the Armstrong family since 1894.

The vast sweep of Beadnell Bay is simply stunning. It is one of the more sheltered beaches on the North East coast, making it ideal for paddling and water sports.

4. Beadnell

The vast sweep of Beadnell Bay is simply stunning. It is one of the more sheltered beaches on the North East coast, making it ideal for paddling and water sports.

