Great outdoors: 13 attractions in north Northumberland you can visit during the summer holidays

By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Jul 2025, 15:25 BST
The county of Northumberland has a range of high-quality attractions and plenty of things for visitors and residents alike to do.

And with the summer holidays now underway, here is a list of places in north Northumberland that have received many very positive reviews as included in the TripAdvisor traveller favourites section to help you choose where to go.

Alnwick Castle is one of the largest inhabited castles in England.

1. Alnwick Castle

Alnwick Castle is one of the largest inhabited castles in England. Photo: Jane Coltman

The Farne Islands will at times have an abundance of nesting birds, including the iconic puffin and Arctic terns. To land on the Farne Islands by private vessel, including sea- kayaks and yachts, please obtain a stamped ticket from the National Trust trailer on Seahouses harbour before travelling. Landing is not permitted without one.

2. Farne Islands

The Farne Islands will at times have an abundance of nesting birds, including the iconic puffin and Arctic terns. To land on the Farne Islands by private vessel, including sea- kayaks and yachts, please obtain a stamped ticket from the National Trust trailer on Seahouses harbour before travelling. Landing is not permitted without one. Photo: Jane Coltman

Relocated to Haggerston Castle's Italian Gardens, the centre provides an educational, interactive and hands-on experience.

3. Andy Howey Birds of Prey and Reptiles Centre

Relocated to Haggerston Castle's Italian Gardens, the centre provides an educational, interactive and hands-on experience. Photo: Submitted

The vast sweep of Beadnell Bay is simply stunning. It is one of the more sheltered beaches on the North East coast, making it ideal for paddling and water sports.

4. Beadnell

The vast sweep of Beadnell Bay is simply stunning. It is one of the more sheltered beaches on the North East coast, making it ideal for paddling and water sports. Photo: Jane Coltman

