Gallery: Alnwick Camera Club ventures into the woods
A small group of photographers headed into Thrunton Wood recently as part of Alnwick Camera Club's Wednesday Wander summer season of outings.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 10:34 pm
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 11:04 pm
A dubious forecast had deterred some members from attending but the members who went gained their rewards as the sky cleared and provided an evening of glorious light, the result of which can be seen with these images. In case you missed it, take a look at the club’s visit to Alnmouth.
