Otter delights customers at Northumberland nature reserve café
Customers at a café in Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley nature reserve have had a regular yet unusual guest.
In addition to the woodland walks, great views and array of visiting birds on the site, customers in The Lookout Café have been regularly entertained by an otter, which took up residence in the lake outside the café’s large window.
Otters are no stranger to the nature reserve and have been spotted from time to time, but this particular one, unlike most, is totally unfazed by humans, making regular appearances all week and building up quite a following amongst visitors who have been returning to the reserve to try to catch another glimpse.
The Druridge Bay reserve is no stranger to friendly mammalians. In August 2017, a swimming red squirrel, nicknamed ‘Thorpedo’ after Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe, entertained Lookout Café customers with its swimming backwards and forwards from the shore to the same island.