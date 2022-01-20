Free health walks to boost your fitness and mood

The meeting place for the health walks in Morpeth is the Riverside Leisure Centre.

The walks, which are being laid on by Active Northumberland, are suitable for all levels of ability and take between half an hour and an hour and a half.

If you want to take part in the activity that will improve your fitness and mood, all you need is a pair of comfortable shoes with good grip and support for your feet – and always wear clothing appropriate for the weather.

Walking is a low impact exercise that has been shown to reduce the risk of chronic illnesses such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, dementia, stroke and some cancers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, getting out in the fresh air with friends can help combat loneliness and depression.

Loraine Oliver, health walks co-ordinator for Active Northumberland, said: “We know that the benefits of sport and exercise are not just physical. Regular physical activity is great for the mind and our mental health.

“It can improve mood, lift self-esteem and reduce stress.

“Going for regular walks is one of the cheapest and easiest ways to become more active and improve your health. Some of our walks are short and very gentle, so if you’ve had problems with your health or are new to walking, don’t worry, we’ll help you to get started.

“Our group walks also offer people the opportunity to explore their local area, meet new people and make more friends.”