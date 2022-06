Many camped out for the weekend and enjoyed fine weather, great entertainment and, of course, lots of Volkswagens.

Organisers posted: ‘Wow! What a weekend. We hope everyone had an amazing time at Mighty Dub Fest 2022.”

They are looking of ways to improve the event so please get in touch with any suggestions.

The sun sets on the Mighty Dub Fest at Alnwick Pastures.

"We are already in discussion on how to improve toilets for 2023,” they add.

A packed music tent.