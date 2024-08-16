Enjoy one of the best walks in Northumberland from Craster to Low Newton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Enjoy magnificent views and miles of sandy bay on this circular coastal walk.

Embark from the fishing village of Craster, pass by the mighty ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle and the long sweep of Embleton Sands, before reaching Low Newton by the Sea.

With dune flowers blooming in spring, paddling (or swimming for the brave) in summer, migrating birds in the autumn, and beautiful light and empty paths in winter, the walk from Craster to Low Newton is a special one and is wonderful all year round.

This walk will take you from Craster to Low Newton, and back again, but you may choose to end your walk in Low Newton and spend some time exploring the pretty village and linger awhile on the beach to watch the small boats sailing past.

Embleton Bay. Picture: National Trust/Rob Coleman

Start:

Start in Craster and walk towards Dunstanburgh Castle, passing Craster harbour.

The path takes you through farmland with the rocky shoreline to your right.

Look out for...

Dunstanburgh Castle. Picture: National Trust

Spot eider ducks bobbing around in the sea, known locally as Cuddy’s Duck after Saint Cuthbert. He’s said to have cared for them on the nearby Farne Islands where he lived as a hermit in the 7th century. Waders like oystercatcher, dunlin, ringed plover, turnstone and redshank can be found on the shoreline in large numbers, and you might spot linnet or yellowhammer in the scrub and grassland behind the dunes and castle.

Continue along the route past Dunstanburgh Castle or pop in for a visit. National Trust members visit the castle for free.

Look out for...

Just a mile (1.6km) north of Craster, the 14th-century ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle stand on a rocky headland. The castle fell into disrepair after the Wars of the Roses. The outcrop on which Dunstanburgh Castle sits is called the Great Whin Sill, a stripe of hard volcanic rock that passes from the Pennines north to the Northumberland coast. It emerges above the surface here, at the Farne Islands and at Bamburgh Castle.

Newton-by-the-Sea beach.

At the base of the castle, turn left and follow the route around the inland side of the castle, with the cliff on your right.

Look out for...

The Greymare Rock formation to your right, which was formed by volcanic pressure that folded the limestone. From April to August it’s a breeding spot for kittiwake and fulmar.

Pass a golf course on your left and descend onto the beach. Stroll to the far end of Embleton Bay and cross Embleton Burn as it trickles into the sea.

The walk from Craster to Dunstanburgh Castle.

Continue along the bay towards the harbour at Newton Haven.

Look out for...

Oystercatcher and other shore birds around the Emblestones as you approach the harbour at Newton Haven. Sometimes seals can be spotted basking at the far end of the rocks. Search for marine creatures such as sea anemones, limpets, crabs and starfish in the rockpools. There are also lots of seaweeds like pink-coloured coralline, and, bladder, saw and knotted wracks.

Climb up from the beach to Low Newton’s picturesque three-sided square. Continue inland via a track that starts behind the village square, cottages and boat park.

Look out for...

Low Newton fishing village. Like Craster, Low Newton has a strong fishing heritage. The little square of cottages was built in the 19th century for local fishermen. Look north from the village to see a former Coastguard Station on top of the hill: it’s now a National Trust holiday cottage.

The pretty harbour village of Craster.

Walk alongside the sand dunes and through a little woodland for 450yd (400m), until you reach two wildlife hides that look out over the waters at Newton Pool nature reserve.

You may choose to end your walk here or continue on the loop back to Craster.

Look out for

Marram and Lyme grass grow on the sand dunes, providing a more stable environment for other plants to colonise. Spot colourful wildflowers like orchids from late springtime, and burnet rose and bloody cranesbill in summer. The smell of meadowsweet in summer is delightfully strong.

Continue to follow this path towards Dunstan Steads. Dunstanburgh’s precipitous cliffs loom large again as you pass the golf course.

After the castle, climb up to your right on a higher-level track back to Craster.

This walk is 7.7 miles long (the full circular route).

It is a moderate walk that is mostly on flat, surfaced paths.

For more detailed access information please visit the link below:

This walk is dog friendly, but please keep dogs on a lead as there may be livestock in the fiel ds or nesting shorebirds on the beach, depending on the time of year.