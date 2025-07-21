Two Northumberland beaches have been listed amongst the UK’s cleanest seaside spots.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plastic waste experts at BusinessWaste.co.uk has revealed the UK’s most littered beaches and those with zero rubbish, according to review data.

15 UK beaches had zero reviews mentioning litter issues – including Northumberland beauty spots Embleton Bay in 10th place with 327 reviews, and Bamburgh Beach in 11th with 324 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ranking in first place, as the spot with the most reviews and none mentioning litter, was Southwold Pier in Suffolk with 2641 reviews. More than 1,000 of these reviews highlighted the immaculate nature of the beach.

Embleton Bay.

Skegness Beach in Lincolnshire took the top spot as the most littered beach in the UK, with 4.91% of Tripadvisor reviews referring to litter.

In second place is Margate Main Sands. Out of 851 reviews, 50 of these mentioned litter, giving it a percentage of 4.4%, and Formby Beach in Merseyside lands in third place with 3.83% of reviews mentioning litter.