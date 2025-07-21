Embleton Bay and Bamburgh Beach named among UK’s cleanest seaside spots
Plastic waste experts at BusinessWaste.co.uk has revealed the UK’s most littered beaches and those with zero rubbish, according to review data.
15 UK beaches had zero reviews mentioning litter issues – including Northumberland beauty spots Embleton Bay in 10th place with 327 reviews, and Bamburgh Beach in 11th with 324 reviews.
Ranking in first place, as the spot with the most reviews and none mentioning litter, was Southwold Pier in Suffolk with 2641 reviews. More than 1,000 of these reviews highlighted the immaculate nature of the beach.
Skegness Beach in Lincolnshire took the top spot as the most littered beach in the UK, with 4.91% of Tripadvisor reviews referring to litter.
In second place is Margate Main Sands. Out of 851 reviews, 50 of these mentioned litter, giving it a percentage of 4.4%, and Formby Beach in Merseyside lands in third place with 3.83% of reviews mentioning litter.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.