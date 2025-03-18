Elsdon Burn walk in Northumberland temporarily renamed to celebrate Newcastle cup final hero Dan Burn
The Elsdon Burn Walk in the Coquet Valley has been renamed The Big Dan Burn Walk until Newcastle’s next match on April 2.
Blyth-born Dan not only scored a vital goal in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final win at Wembley but also earned the Player of the Match accolade for his performance in the 2-1 victory over Liverpool.
Tony Gates, Chief Executive Officer, Northumberland National Park Authority said: “In an unprecedented and temporary move, Northumberland National Park Authority wanted to honour Dan’s incredible contribution to sport and culture in the region.
"Elsdon, once a place at the centre of defence in Border Reiver battles, seems like a fitting place to mark Dan’s and the whole team’s heroic achievements.”
To find out more about this walking route, see Elsdon Burn walking route on Northumberland National Park’s website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.