A popular walk in Northumberland National Park has been temporarily renamed in honour of Newcastle United's Dan Burn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Elsdon Burn Walk in the Coquet Valley has been renamed The Big Dan Burn Walk until Newcastle’s next match on April 2.

Blyth-born Dan not only scored a vital goal in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final win at Wembley but also earned the Player of the Match accolade for his performance in the 2-1 victory over Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Gates, Chief Executive Officer, Northumberland National Park Authority said: “In an unprecedented and temporary move, Northumberland National Park Authority wanted to honour Dan’s incredible contribution to sport and culture in the region.

Elsdon in the Coquet Valley. Picture: David Taylor

"Elsdon, once a place at the centre of defence in Border Reiver battles, seems like a fitting place to mark Dan’s and the whole team’s heroic achievements.”

To find out more about this walking route, see Elsdon Burn walking route on Northumberland National Park’s website.