Druridge Bay in Northumberland has been named on a list of the most ‘Instagrammable’ bays in Britain.

Travel experts, Miro and Sons Kotor Tours analysed Instagram hashtag data for bays across Britain to uncover which coastal locations have been tagged the most on the platform by users.

Druridge Bay, a popular beauty spot known for its golden sand and grassy dunes, placed 15th on the list.

Stretching for seven miles from Amble to Cresswell, the bay is featured in 23,282 Instagram posts hashtags.

Druridge Bay.

But this wasn’t the only North East location recognised on the list, with Whitley Bay in North Tyneside discovered to be the third most popular amongst Instagram users, having featured in 366,346 hashtags.

Overall, Tor Bay in Devon has been named Britain’s most ‘Instagrammable’ bay by the list, with over 400,000 posts featuring its hashtag on the social media platform, while Cardiff Bay came next in second place.