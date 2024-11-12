Druridge Bay Campsite to remain open through winter after record-breaking season
Summer saw around 2,000 campers visiting the site to enjoy Druridge Bay and the surrounding areas, all helping support the local economy.
In light of this positive response, Northumberland County Council confirmed their site will remain open from November to March and welcomes campers and caravanners at a rate of £25 per night for a unique opportunity to experience Northumberland's tranquil landscapes during the cooler months.
Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for healthy lives at Northumberland County Council, said: “It’s great news that our campsites are proving so popular – bringing in more people to enjoy this part of our spectacular county.
“The team at Druridge Bay Campsite looks forward to welcoming both new and returning guests to enjoy the unspoiled beauty and hospitality that Northumberland has to offer.”
Reservations can be made on Northumberland County Council’s website here.
