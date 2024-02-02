News you can trust since 1854
Dog park in Cramlington to close temporarily after damage caused by heavy rain

A dog park in Cramlington will be closed temporarily after damage due to heavy rainfall.
By Craig Buchan
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 15:02 GMT
Alexandra Park dog park is closed from Friday, February 2 to allow the grass to regrow.

Councillor Mark Swinburn, chair of Cramlington Town Council’s Services Committee, said the park was “a victim of its own success.”

He said: “It is very well used and because of this and the recent heavy rainfall, areas of the turf are now just muddy earth, and the grass has worn away.

The dog park in Cramlington's Alexandra Park has closed temporarily. (Photo by Jane Coltman)The dog park in Cramlington's Alexandra Park has closed temporarily. (Photo by Jane Coltman)
The dog park in Cramlington's Alexandra Park has closed temporarily. (Photo by Jane Coltman)

“The closure is necessary because in its present state it is very slippery and this is hazardous for people and dogs, and also it needs a period of time to allow the grass to regrow.

“We know that residents will be disappointed by this decision, but hopefully they will understand why it is necessary.

“We hope the grass will have re-rooted by early spring and want the facility to reopen as soon as possible, just as our residents and their four-legged friends do.”

