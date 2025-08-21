Disabled dog Pumpkin the star turn as Westie Walkers take trip to Bamburgh beach

By Ian Smith
Published 21st Aug 2025, 15:10 BST
Westie Walkers descended on Bamburgh beach for their annual get together and raised nearly £800.

There were 85 Westies at this year’s event, including VIP Pumpkin, a disabled dog adopted by members of the group after being abandoned in a dumpster.

Louise Sneddon, who co-founded the event 16 years ago, said: “It was another really successful get together and raised valuable funds for Westie charities.

"Pumpkin was undoubtedly the star turn. She was born with a club foot and her breeder threw her in a bin. Luckily someone adopted her and took her to see (TV vet) Noel Fitzpatrick who worked on her. She’s now four years old and loving life.”

Louise, who lives in Glasgow but has a caravan at East Ord, Berwick, started the event with a friend from Lincoln.

"We were looking for somewhere roughly half way and settled on Bamburgh,” she recalled. “We were surprised when 48 Westies turned up that first year and the number has steadily increased ever since.

"It’s really just a meet and greet and a chance for new and old friends to have a chat, a walk on the beach and then a picnic. We also hold some competitions for the dogs and present some rosettes for some fun. It’s become quite well known in the Westoe world!

More than £9,000 has been raised over the years, including £790 this year.

“We have a great bunch of volunteers,” said Louise. “A special shout out to Bamburgh Castle for all their support over the years. They’ve been fantastic.”

