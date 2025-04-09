Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Author L.J Ross, known for her crime novels inspired by Northumbrian landscapes, reveals the particular area of the county that ‘holds a special place in her heart’.

Not one to shy away from showing appreciation towards the stunning scenery of Northumberland, the Ponteland-born novelist has now revealed that Kielder’s iconic dark skies are her favourite of all.

She said: “The North East and particularly Northumberland is in my blood; I was born and grew up here, my books have been inspired by its landscapes, history and people, and I feel so grateful to be living here and bringing up my own family.

"It’s hard to choose a favourite place because we’re spoilt for choice, but the dark skies over Kielder will always hold a special place in my heart."

