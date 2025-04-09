Crime author L.J. Ross names Kielder’s dark skies as her favourite spot in Northumberland
Not one to shy away from showing appreciation towards the stunning scenery of Northumberland, the Ponteland-born novelist has now revealed that Kielder’s iconic dark skies are her favourite of all.
She said: “The North East and particularly Northumberland is in my blood; I was born and grew up here, my books have been inspired by its landscapes, history and people, and I feel so grateful to be living here and bringing up my own family.
"It’s hard to choose a favourite place because we’re spoilt for choice, but the dark skies over Kielder will always hold a special place in my heart."
Now, we want to know readers top five places in Northumberland – from scenic coastal walks, to breathtaking landmarks, to rural hidden gems, tell us your highlights via your world.
