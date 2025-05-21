New data reveals Cresswell in Northumberland to be the second most stress-free spot for a UK staycation.

This year, demand for UK getaways has skyrocketed, with Google searches up by 3,500% and with another upcoming bank holiday, there’s no better time to take a ‘staycation’.

To help Brits decide on the location for a stress-free getaway, travel experts at Parkdean Resorts conducted a study to identify the UK’s most relaxing destinations, including factors such as cleanliness, green space quality, local safety, population, and light and noise pollution.

The charming Northumberland coastal village of Cresswell is ranked as the second most stress-free spot that the UK has to offer.

Cresswell beach.

The night sky brightness of 21.04 makes the destination great for stargazing, and with just 952 people per 10km, you’ll be escaping the hustle and bustle. The quality of local green spaces was also at 76.79%.

However, Bigbury-on-Sea, Devon, was found to be the UK’s top most relaxing location, with Clitheroe, Lancashire, making the third spot on the list, followed by Gloucester in fourth, and Heysham in Lancashire in fifth place.

Andy Edge, chief marketing officer at Parkdean Resorts, says: “For many Brits, staycations are the perfect opportunity to unwind and escape the pressures of everyday life. That’s why we set out to uncover the best destinations to truly relax and recharge.

"We believe everyone has their own way of switching off – whether it’s taking your day to new heights on a high ropes course or simply slowing down with a peaceful stroll by the sea.”

For more information, go to www.parkdeanresorts.co.uk/accommodation/hot-tubs/most-relaxing-retreats