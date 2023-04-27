The Craster to Low Newton route makes the top 15 in a list compiled by the outdoor experts at GO Outdoors.

They say: ‘The walk from the village of Craster to Low Newton takes in some of the picturesque coastlines in Northumberland.

‘Along the route, you’ll be met with the ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle as well as the fantastic beach of Embleton Bay.

The walk from Craster to Dunstanburgh Castle.

‘Wildlife fans may also be interested in the Newton Pool nature reserve en route.’

Georgina Eastabrook, senior content executive at GO Outdoors, said: “Coastal walks aren’t just relaxing, they’re a nice break from the mountains and hills.

"A walk in the sea air is said to make you sleep for longer and feel more relaxed, whilst offering up some stunning views that are hard to beat.

"We have selected 15 areas of the coastlines around the UK, and a walk alongside for you to enjoy them.”

Craster.

Other walks on the list are: Old Harry Rocks, Dorset; Sandwood Bay, Sutherland; Holyhead, Anglesey; Causeway Coast Way; Whitehaven, Cumbria; Norfolk Coast Path; Bullers of Buchan, Aberdeen; Three Cliffs Bay, Gower; Durdle Door, White Nothe; The Mull of Galloway, Dumfries and Galloway; Borth to Aberystwyth, Ceredigion; St Abb’s Head, Berwickshire; Stack Rocks to St Govan’s and Robin Hood’s Bay to Whitby.

