With 3.4 million views on TikTok, the ‘decompression walk’ trend encourages dog owners to let dogs off their lead and roam free in the countryside.

The canine tourism experts at Canine Cottages quizzed Canine behaviourist, Dr Emma Scales-Theobald, and have rounded up five of the UK’s best spring dog walks to take a ‘decompression walk’.

Decompression walks are walks that last an hour or two where you can let your dog roam free without a lead in a large area. Dr Emma explains that ‘decompression walking’ can decrease your dog’s stress and anxiety because it gives your dog a chance to perform their natural behaviours through mental stimulation like interacting with the environment, walking, and smelling what they want.

The walk from Craster to Dunstanburgh Castle.

Amongst the best five walking routes in the UK was Northumberland’s Craster to Dunstanburgh Castle walk. They described the walk as a refreshing and brisk journey that offers ample off-lead opportunities for your furry companion and time to embrace the countryside’s natural beauty and varied landscapes. After you’re done admiring the farmland and fishing boats on the Caster harbour, you and your dog can recharge with a bowl of water and a pint at one of the village’s pubs.

Also mentioned were Binbrook and Stainton Le Vale circular walk in Lincolnshire, Cleeve Hill and Nottingham Hill circuit in Cotswold, Holkham beach in Norfolk and Brockenhurst walk in New Forest.