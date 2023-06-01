Best known for fishing and kippers, Craster was one of just seven villages to make the list.

Of Craster, The Times said: "A sturdy harbour, a gaunt castle and salted sea air fragranced with kippers — it must be Craster. Back in the 19th century this fishing village was jammed with herring boats, and fishermen’s wives were kept busy gutting and kippering.

"These days the tradition is maintained by L Robson & Sons, in the centre of Craster. To the north a grassy shoreline dotted with wildflowers stretches to the craggy ruin of Dunstanburgh Castle, built in 1313 on a clifftop rich with nesting kittiwakes."

Craster ranked as one of the quirkiest seaside villages in the UK.