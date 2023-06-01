Craster named one of the quirkiest villages in the UK
Best known for fishing and kippers, Craster was one of just seven villages to make the list.
Of Craster, The Times said: "A sturdy harbour, a gaunt castle and salted sea air fragranced with kippers — it must be Craster. Back in the 19th century this fishing village was jammed with herring boats, and fishermen’s wives were kept busy gutting and kippering.
"These days the tradition is maintained by L Robson & Sons, in the centre of Craster. To the north a grassy shoreline dotted with wildflowers stretches to the craggy ruin of Dunstanburgh Castle, built in 1313 on a clifftop rich with nesting kittiwakes."
The village is in the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and is a firm favourite among locals and tourists alike, who keep the streets busy especially in summer.