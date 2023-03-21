The aptly named Jubilee Bark, in Cramlington’s Alexandra Park, aims to provide a secure environment for dogs and owners to socialise, without having to worry about unsociable dogs or their pets running a little too far away.

It has been made possible thanks to a £20,000 investment from Cramlington Town Council, and is set to open on Saturday at 11am.

The gated area has plenty of benches to sit on, bins, and of course a poo bag dispenser.

Pauline and Pat from Cramlington charity Dogs First try out the new dog park.

Councillor Helen Morris, chairwoman of the town’s community and youth committee, said: “The creation of this area follows a public consultation which demonstrated a clear support for such a facility and we liaised with the county council’s animal welfare team and local charity Dog’s First to identify requirements.”

Signage lists the rules for using the area, which includes that owners must be in control of their pets at all times, children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult and dog waste must be picked up and disposed of immediately.

Human food, dogs in season and puppies under four months of age are not allowed in the area.

Pat Heard, from charity Dog’s First, said: “This is a great opportunity for owners to let their dogs have a good run around as socialising your dog is so important. As I am also a town councillor, I may be biased, but I think this is a super addition to the council’s facilities and I am sure it will be well used by the town’s residents – and their four-legged friends!”

Guests invited to the opening celebrations include Gemma Fowle, Northumberland County Council animal welfare officer, who will promote the Green Dog Walker scheme and provide free poo bags, as well as free microchipping and advice.

Local charity Dogs First Animal Rescue will attend, along with Pooch & Play Dog Walking, Dog Therapy and Friends of Valley Park.

