Chairman kicks off new season for Alnwick Camera Club with selection of pictures from home and abroad

By Ian Smith
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 10:43 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 10:47 BST
Tradition dictates that Chairman’s Night starts the season at Alnwick and District Camera Club.

This season, the incoming chairman is Jane Coltman who describes herself as a photographic ‘Jack of All Trades’ – taking pictures of anything and everything.

But this chairman started off with a slightly unusual subject matter... death.

Jane is not the only photographer to have a fascination with religious memorials and her first photographs included images from cemeteries in Romania and Cuba where images of the deceased are often included in memorials.

This led Jane to explore photographs in an old family album. These took the form of cartes de visite and the larger cabinet cards and revealed that there were at least seven photographic studios in Alnwick, all kept busy producing what was the social media of the day.

After looking at death Jane changed her focus to life, showing a selection of her favourite people pictures, declaring that people photography really was her favourite photographic genre - not a surprise considering her former life as a press photographer.

To ensure the members left with a smile on their faces Jane finished the evening with an audio-visual presentation about dogs - all shapes, sizes and expressions - great fun!

Alnwick and District Camera Club meet at the Mechanics Institute on Percy Street, Wednesday nights, 7.30pm. Newcomers welcome.

A dog at The Alnwick Garden.

1. Alnwick Camera Club

A dog at The Alnwick Garden. Photo: Jane Coltman

A father and son.

2. Alnwick Camera Club

A father and son. Photo: Jane Coltman

A wonderful view of Bamburgh Castle.

3. Alnwick Camera Club

A wonderful view of Bamburgh Castle. Photo: Jane Coltman

Gravestones.

4. Alnwick Camera Club

Gravestones. Photo: Jane Coltman

