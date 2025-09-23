This season, the incoming chairman is Jane Coltman who describes herself as a photographic ‘Jack of All Trades’ – taking pictures of anything and everything.

But this chairman started off with a slightly unusual subject matter... death.

Jane is not the only photographer to have a fascination with religious memorials and her first photographs included images from cemeteries in Romania and Cuba where images of the deceased are often included in memorials.

This led Jane to explore photographs in an old family album. These took the form of cartes de visite and the larger cabinet cards and revealed that there were at least seven photographic studios in Alnwick, all kept busy producing what was the social media of the day.

After looking at death Jane changed her focus to life, showing a selection of her favourite people pictures, declaring that people photography really was her favourite photographic genre - not a surprise considering her former life as a press photographer.

To ensure the members left with a smile on their faces Jane finished the evening with an audio-visual presentation about dogs - all shapes, sizes and expressions - great fun!

Alnwick and District Camera Club meet at the Mechanics Institute on Percy Street, Wednesday nights, 7.30pm. Newcomers welcome.

