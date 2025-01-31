Busy first month at Tiptoe Retreat in Northumberland as guests relax in luxury holiday tree cabins with a sauna

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 31st Jan 2025, 10:41 BST
Take a look at the retreat near Etal offering two sustainable and stylish tree cabins with access to a sauna and outdoor bathtubs on Tiptoe Farm.

Tiptoe Retreat opened in December, and have had a busy first month of bookings. A great choice for those seeking a peaceful Northumberland staycation – the cabins offer views of River Till valley and across to the Cheviot Hills.

Tiptoe Retreat consists of two cabins located on Tiptoe Farm, near Etal.

1. Tiptoe Retreat

Tiptoe Retreat consists of two cabins located on Tiptoe Farm, near Etal. Photo: Tiptoe Retreat

The cabins are powered by solar panels and air source heat pumps, with water sourced from a private borehole. (Credit: Tracey Bloxham)

2. Sustainable cabins

The cabins are powered by solar panels and air source heat pumps, with water sourced from a private borehole. (Credit: Tracey Bloxham) Photo: TRACEY BLOXHAM

The two cabins have luxury features such as, sleek kitchens, underfloor heating, wood-burning stoves and outdoor copper baths. (Credit: Tracey Bloxham)

3. Luxury cabins

The two cabins have luxury features such as, sleek kitchens, underfloor heating, wood-burning stoves and outdoor copper baths. (Credit: Tracey Bloxham) Photo: TRACEY BLOXHAM

Both cabins have exclusive access to a woodland sauna with a mirrored exterior. (Credit: Tracey Bloxham)

4. Sauna

Both cabins have exclusive access to a woodland sauna with a mirrored exterior. (Credit: Tracey Bloxham) Photo: TRACEY BLOXHAM

