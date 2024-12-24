Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enjoy a gentle walk alongside the Northumberland coast with plenty of wildlife-spotting opportunities along the way.

The first part of the walk (steps 1-4) takes you along an all-ability trail.

Remember to bring your binoculars as there are great views and lots of birds to look out for from the beach and wildlife hides.

Start point

Risemoor and Newton Pool. Picture: National Trust/Mike Henton

Low Newton car park, grid ref: NU239248

Step 1

Start at the public car park above Low Newton. Head down the hill to the village square (the road is quite steep). Low Newton is an 18th-century fishing hamlet, with white-washed cottages and a historic pub set around a pretty village green.

Look out for...

A heron at Newton Pool. Picture: Rob Coleman

Dunstanburgh Castle

Savour the great views of the magnificent ruin of Dunstanburgh Castle to the south and, on a clear day, the distant Farne Islands to the north.

Step 2

As you arrive at the square in the village take the right-hand turn, following the road behind the square by the National Trust information board. The first 0.3 miles (0.5km) to Newton Pool hides has a surfaced track suitable for wheelchairs.

Newton-by-the-Sea beach. Picture: Will Larkin

Step 3

Turn left behind the Ship Inn and follow the road south past the back of the cottages, parallel with the seashore. Continue past the Boat Park, checking the field to your right for visiting wetland and coastal birds.

Step 4

Continue along the track past Risemoor Cottage, a former fisherman's pub, through a small woodland path until you see the two wildlife hides on your right facing into the waters at Newton Pool. You can now retrace your route back to Low Newton or continue to step 5.

Look out for...

Birds

Stop off at the wildlife hides to enjoy the great views and to see how many different birds you can recognise using the visual guides and your binoculars. One hide is fully accessible for wheelchairs; the other has steps to climb to enter. Look out for oystercatchers and other shore birds around the Emblestones, an outcrop of hard volcanic rock protecting Newton Haven from the main ravages of the North Sea.

Sometimes you can spot seals basking at the far end of the rocks.

Step 5

Continue southward from the bird hide and after about 33yd (30m) the path forks.

Take the left track past some beach bungalows in the dunes. Head for the centre of the green space where a waymark shows the path through bracken leading to wooden steps to the beach.

Step 6

Take in the views of Dunstanburgh Castle across Embleton Bay before turning left on the beach and heading back towards the village. As you arrive back in the village square of Low Newton by the Sea, take time to relax on the beach, picnic on the village green or explore the shoreline and rockpools.

Look out for...

Rockpools

The beach at Low Newton is a great place to go rock pooling. Look for marine creatures such as sea anemones, limpets, crabs and starfish.

End point

Low Newton car park, grid ref: NU239248