Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The garden is home to 329 Tai Haku cherry blossoms, the largest collection in the world.

The Tai Haku cherry blossom is known as the ‘Great White’ for its snow-like clusters of blooms spanning around 7cm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tree is also synonymous with Japan, where Hanami is celebrated every spring and people gather to celebrate the ‘transient beauty of flowers’.

Four-year old Nona Zhang from Newcastle at The Alnwick Garden. Picture: Jane Coltman Photography

Approximately 200 years ago, the tree was believed to be extinct, but today, the spectacular blossom stands proudly within The Alnwick Garden, where it flowers each spring for around two weeks to create an oasis of natural beauty.