Bloom season at The Alnwick Garden in full swing

The Cherry Orchard at The Alnwick Garden is now approaching full bloom.
By Ian Smith
Published 9th Apr 2024, 10:33 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 11:03 BST
The garden is home to 329 Tai Haku cherry blossoms, the largest collection in the world.

The Tai Haku cherry blossom is known as the ‘Great White’ for its snow-like clusters of blooms spanning around 7cm.

The tree is also synonymous with Japan, where Hanami is celebrated every spring and people gather to celebrate the ‘transient beauty of flowers’.

Four-year old Nona Zhang from Newcastle at The Alnwick Garden. Picture: Jane Coltman Photography

Approximately 200 years ago, the tree was believed to be extinct, but today, the spectacular blossom stands proudly within The Alnwick Garden, where it flowers each spring for around two weeks to create an oasis of natural beauty.

While the blossoms are at their best, visitors are encouraged to visit and enjoy a scenic stroll and perhaps a swing.

Admission charges apply.

