Beach yoga: Northumberland named in the top UK’s destinations for coastal classes
Whether you prefer a relaxed sunset stretch, or downward dogs followed by a sea dip at sunrise, beach-side yoga classes and wellness activities with sea views are becoming increasingly popular.
Simply Sea Views has analysed the UK’s top-rated yoga studios located on or near beaches in the UK, ranking them by session quality, coastal access, sea views and added extras to reveal the top 15 yoga spots by the beach.
Coming up in ninth place was Northumberland teacher, Deb Yoga. Alongside yoga and Pilates classes in Alnwick, Amble and Longhoughton, Deb teaches regular Saturday morning yoga on the scenic Alnmouth beach.
For holiday-makers, Deb Yoga also offers private, solo, couples or family beach classes around the Northumberland coast, which can be booked on request.
Other popular North East spots included Jasmine Yoga and Wellbeing in 13th place, and Shore Yoga in 15th – who both host popular coastal sessions on the beach in Tynemouth.
Josh Williams from Simply Sea Views said: “Beachside yoga is more than a trend, it’s a lifestyle shift. People want holidays that recharge them, physically and mentally."
Earning the top two spots though were studios all the way down south in Newquay, Cornwall with Ocean Flow Yoga in first place and Shine Yoga coming in at a close second.
Josh Williams added: “With Cornwall leading the way, there’s no better place to combine fresh air, movement and coastal calm.”
