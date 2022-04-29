Arctic terns that have spent the winter travelling the southern oceans and little terns that have wintered in west Africa are heading to Northumberland beaches to breed.

And ringed plover – a species in decline and red listed as a species of conservation concern – are the county’s most widespread shore nesting species, where they nest on sandy and shingle beaches at low densities as they are very territorial.

Richard Willis, senior wildlife ranger from Space for Shorebirds, Northumberland County Council’s scheme to protect the coast’s birds and dunes, said: “At this time of year when our beaches are becoming busy with visitors, ringed plovers are forming the little scrapes in which they will lay three or four perfectly camouflaged eggs.

A ringed plover chick.

"Disturbance and trampling are serious threats to these birds and so it is vital that we provide fenced refuges where they can safely nest.”

Last year was the first time coast-wide shorebird nest protection was attempted in Northumberland.

Predation from ground predators plus aerial threats like crows, gulls and kestrels proved to be a real issue, though it was very encouraging that with the use of the nest protection areas ringed plover chicks fledged from Embleton beach and Druridge Bay.

Richard added: “The good news is that people can help while still enjoying their visit or holiday to the Northumberland coast, by looking out for wildlife and giving the birds space. The ringed plover nest protection areas are clearly signposted. By giving those areas a wide berth, you can help the chances of these great little birds being able to nest and raise a family this year.”

Coast Care volunteers and local residents are helping provide local insight.

It is also hoped that in time nesting little terns could be attracted to the nesting refuges as well.