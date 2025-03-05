Beach rankings: Best coastal spots in north Northumberland as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers

By Andrew Coulson
Published 5th Mar 2025, 15:16 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 16:54 BST
There is forecast to be a decent amount of sunshine and double-digit temperatures in Northumberland over the next few days, with tomorrow (Thursday) particularly good for heading outdoors.

So during these ideal conditions for a walk, where better to enjoy it than on one of the county’s many fine beaches?

Take a look below and also on the following pages at the top 10 beaches for north Northumberland as ranked by TripAdvisor reviews.

The top north Northumberland beaches ranked by TripAdvisor reviews.

St Aidan's beach in Seahouses is ranked number 1. This lovely stretch of sand offers great views of the Farne Islands and has the advantage of being close to the amenities of Seahouses.

2. St Aidan's, Seahouses

St Aidan's beach in Seahouses is ranked number 1. This lovely stretch of sand offers great views of the Farne Islands and has the advantage of being close to the amenities of Seahouses.

Embleton Bay is ranked number 2. It is a glorious stretch of sandy beach with the ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle nearby. The pretty village of Embleton is close by.

3. Embleton

Embleton Bay is ranked number 2. It is a glorious stretch of sandy beach with the ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle nearby. The pretty village of Embleton is close by.

Warkworth beach is ranked number 3. It is a fine stretch of sandy beach which runs from Birling Carrs to Amble, with great views towards Coquet Island.

4. Warkworth

Warkworth beach is ranked number 3. It is a fine stretch of sandy beach which runs from Birling Carrs to Amble, with great views towards Coquet Island.

