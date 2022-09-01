News you can trust since 1854
Bank 'collie-day' to remember at Northumberland cafe

Around 70 border collies gathered in Northumberland for a bank ‘collie-day’ get together.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 2:55 pm

The event was hosted by the popular Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery, near Rock.

Cafe owner Andrew Byne said: "It was a huge success and I’ve had unbelievable feedback.

"The cafe was inundated with border collies so it was some sight.

Border collies at the Rocking Horse Cafe.

"We’re planning to hold the event again next year and hope it will be even bigger and better.”

The event raised funds for the Alnwick based SHAK dog rescue charity.

The SHAK stall.
Some of the collies and their owners.
