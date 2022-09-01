Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was hosted by the popular Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery, near Rock.

Cafe owner Andrew Byne said: "It was a huge success and I’ve had unbelievable feedback.

"The cafe was inundated with border collies so it was some sight.

Border collies at the Rocking Horse Cafe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’re planning to hold the event again next year and hope it will be even bigger and better.”

The event raised funds for the Alnwick based SHAK dog rescue charity.

The SHAK stall.