Bank 'collie-day' to remember at Northumberland cafe
Around 70 border collies gathered in Northumberland for a bank ‘collie-day’ get together.
The event was hosted by the popular Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery, near Rock.
Cafe owner Andrew Byne said: "It was a huge success and I’ve had unbelievable feedback.
"The cafe was inundated with border collies so it was some sight.
"We’re planning to hold the event again next year and hope it will be even bigger and better.”
The event raised funds for the Alnwick based SHAK dog rescue charity.