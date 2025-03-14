Bamburgh Walled Garden to officially open in April with Hairy Biker Si King cutting the ribon
The Bamburgh Walled Garden will officially open next month with special guest, Hairy Biker Si King.
The celebrity chef and North East native is set to cut the ribbon for the launch of Northumberland’s newest attraction on Friday, April 11.
The major project has transformed a previously derelict site in the heart of the village into a thriving space with a café, shop, sensory garden, playground and a Changing Places Toilet.
Owned by Bamburgh Castle Estate, the Garden will be open all year round, creating 45 new jobs.