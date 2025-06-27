Bamburgh top of national consumer champion's best seaside destinations rankings once again

By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Jun 2025, 13:46 BST
A popular location in Northumberland has retained its UK best seaside destinations crown in the Which? rankings.

Bamburgh took the top spot in the consumer champion’s survey for the fifth year running.

Which? surveyed more than 3,800 people about their experiences of UK seaside destinations in the last year – asking their views on a range of criteria including the quality of the beaches, scenery, food and drink offerings, accommodation, tourist attractions and value for money.

With an overall destination score of 84 per cent, Bamburgh was given five stars for its beach, seafront, scenery and peace and quiet.

A sunny day in Bamburgh.placeholder image
A sunny day in Bamburgh.

One visitor said: “It’s a gem. The beaches are sandy, clean and stretch for miles.

“There are walks galore, the food on offer is top notch, the feel is of a time gone by and there’s enough history to delve into to last several holidays.”

An average night’s stay in Bamburgh is £130.

