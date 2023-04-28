The village came first out of 118 locations in research conducted by consumer group Which?

It received the maximum of five stars for its beaches, seafront, accommodation, peace and quiet, scenery and value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also clinched an outstanding 88% overall destination score.

Bamburgh village.

Visitors loved the spectacular views of Bamburgh Castle, standing guard on a rocky outcrop above miles of sand and windswept dunes.

One person told Which?: ‘It has super-soft sand that stretches as far as the eye can see, and there is plenty of space, so the beach never feels crowded.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tynemouth is ranked sixth with a score of 83%, receiving five stars for its beaches and seafront. Whitley Bay is 41st on 74%.

Berwick comes tied 47th on 72% with three star ratings for its beach, seafront and food and drink.

Bamburgh beach and castle.

Seahouses is tied 67th on 69% with its beach getting a four star rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the opposite end of the table, two traditional bucket-and-spade resorts - Clacton-on-Sea and Skegness - were rated bottom. They both got just 48%.

The top 10 seaside destinations:

1. Bamburgh, Northumberland

Bamburgh Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Dartmouth, Devon

3. Portstewart, Co Londonderry

4. Portmeirion, Gwynedd

5. St Andrews, Fife

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear

7. Southwold, Suffolk

8. Aldeburgh, Suffolk

9. St David's, Pembrokeshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad