Bamburgh retains crown of UK's best seaside destination with Berwick, Seahouses, Tynemouth and Whitley Bay also making top 100

Bamburgh has been named the best seaside destination in the UK for a third consecutive year.

By Ian Smith
Published 28th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST

The village came first out of 118 locations in research conducted by consumer group Which?

It received the maximum of five stars for its beaches, seafront, accommodation, peace and quiet, scenery and value for money.

It also clinched an outstanding 88% overall destination score.

Visitors loved the spectacular views of Bamburgh Castle, standing guard on a rocky outcrop above miles of sand and windswept dunes.

One person told Which?: ‘It has super-soft sand that stretches as far as the eye can see, and there is plenty of space, so the beach never feels crowded.’

Tynemouth is ranked sixth with a score of 83%, receiving five stars for its beaches and seafront. Whitley Bay is 41st on 74%.

Berwick comes tied 47th on 72% with three star ratings for its beach, seafront and food and drink.

Seahouses is tied 67th on 69% with its beach getting a four star rating.

At the opposite end of the table, two traditional bucket-and-spade resorts - Clacton-on-Sea and Skegness - were rated bottom. They both got just 48%.

The top 10 seaside destinations:

1. Bamburgh, Northumberland

2. Dartmouth, Devon

3. Portstewart, Co Londonderry

4. Portmeirion, Gwynedd

5. St Andrews, Fife

6. Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear

7. Southwold, Suffolk

8. Aldeburgh, Suffolk

9. St David's, Pembrokeshire

10. Tobermory, Isle of Mull

