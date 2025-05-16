Bamburgh has been named in the top three fastest-rising destinations for travellers in the UK this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tripadvisor just released its summer travel index for 2025. Using a mix of site search and booking data, as well as a sentiment survey, a report looked at where British holidaymakers are heading and why.

This year’s trending destinations list is dominated by coastal towns, making up more than half of the fastest growing domestic destinations list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The village of Seaview, on the Isle of Wight comes out top, followed by Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire in second place, and Northumberland coastal village, Bamburgh in third.

Bamburgh.

The report shows a clear preference for beach breaks, with more than half of Brits planning to travel more this summer than last.

Around four in five people say they’ll take a holiday in the next three months, and one in three are looking to visit somewhere new – with Gen Z most likely to explore fresh destinations.