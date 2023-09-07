News you can trust since 1854
Bamburgh ranked among the most dog-friendly beaches in Europe

A popular beach in Northumberland has been rated one of the most dog-friendly in Europe.
By Ian Smith
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST
Bamburgh beach is ranked in seventh spot in the list compiled by ferry operator DFDS.

It analysed 1,160 beaches across Europe against 10 key metrics including: the average number of rainy days, temperature highs and lows, Google star ratings, and how popular they are on Google according to the number of monthly searches.

The best dog-friendly beach in Europe is none other than UK’s Durdle Door. Home to the iconic cove and neighbouring the Jurassic Coast – this Dorset beach received an index score of 68.4 out of 100. It is also the most popular on Google of all 1,160 dog-friendly European beaches analysed, garnering 110,000 searches every month on average.

Bamburgh beach at dawn. Picture: Jane ColtmanBamburgh beach at dawn. Picture: Jane Coltman
Bamburgh received an index score of 62.7. It was the second most popular on Google with 74,000 searches every month on average. Its overall ranking was, however, dented by the weather as it was the coldest place in the top 10.

The top 10:

1 Durdle Door, England

2 Playa de la Rana Adra, Spain

3 Cala de Mijo, Spain

4 Penzance beach, England

5 Playa La Cañada del Negro, Spain

6 Padstow beaches, England

7 Bamburgh Castle beach, England

8 Rock beach, England

9 Es Carnatge, Spain

10 Playa de Binigaus, Spain

Find the full results here: https://www.dfds.com/en-gb/passenger-ferries/press/dog-friendly-beaches-europe

