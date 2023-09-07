Bamburgh ranked among the most dog-friendly beaches in Europe
It analysed 1,160 beaches across Europe against 10 key metrics including: the average number of rainy days, temperature highs and lows, Google star ratings, and how popular they are on Google according to the number of monthly searches.
The best dog-friendly beach in Europe is none other than UK’s Durdle Door. Home to the iconic cove and neighbouring the Jurassic Coast – this Dorset beach received an index score of 68.4 out of 100. It is also the most popular on Google of all 1,160 dog-friendly European beaches analysed, garnering 110,000 searches every month on average.
Bamburgh received an index score of 62.7. It was the second most popular on Google with 74,000 searches every month on average. Its overall ranking was, however, dented by the weather as it was the coldest place in the top 10.
The top 10:
1 Durdle Door, England
2 Playa de la Rana Adra, Spain
3 Cala de Mijo, Spain
4 Penzance beach, England
5 Playa La Cañada del Negro, Spain
6 Padstow beaches, England
7 Bamburgh Castle beach, England
8 Rock beach, England
9 Es Carnatge, Spain
10 Playa de Binigaus, Spain
Find the full results here: https://www.dfds.com/en-gb/passenger-ferries/press/dog-friendly-beaches-europe