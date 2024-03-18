Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spring weather can sometimes be temperamental, especially by the seaside. So, with this in mind, Parkdean Resorts analysed the average temperature, number of rainy days and daylight hours of beaches across the UK to reveal the best beaches for families to visit over the fast approaching Easter holidays.

Northumberland’s famous Bamburgh Castle beach not only made it to the top 10 list, but was also ranked amongst the top 5, along with Kynance Cove in Cornwall, Holkham and Brancaster beaches and Norfolk and Studland - Shell Bay in Dorset.

Bamburgh ranked in fifth place overall, with an index score of 35. Although it scored a not-so-great temperature average of 11 degrees Celsius and had the highest score for rainy days, with 14 on average, it did score the highest overall for daylight hours with 16.5 hours on average.