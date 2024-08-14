Bamburgh Bee Company, located at Spindlestone, has been launched by husband and wife team Mark and Sue Swearman, who have lived in the area for 40 years.

The company makes honey-based products from the produce of its own bees as well as offering educational and entertaining experiences for visitors.

Mark said: “Having over-wintered colonies of bees for a neighbouring beekeeper for over 25 years, I took the plunge and actively started beekeeping ten years ago.

“I was captivated by the industrious and positive work ethic of the honey bee, seeing them as a great barometer of both the countryside and farming.

“It is well noted that when the bees are swarming, producing honey, and going forward, all is right with the world.

“My long time friend and mentor Willie Robson and his family from the Chainbridge at Berwick, centre of the bee keeping world in the north, have been a huge source of technical help and inspiration as we ourselves embark on our own bee journey.”

Mark was a builder in his former career, while Sue originally owned Blacketts in Bamburgh.

Bamburgh Bee Company offers interactive bee experiences, which take place in a custom-built pod and offer an insight into the life of bees.

An observation hive, custom built into the fabric of the building, helps shed light on bees’ behaviour and their role in the ecosystem.

The company also offers beekeeping courses, with hands-on training and guidance for novices and more experienced beekeepers, from hive management to honey extraction. Pre-booking is essential.

1 . Bamburgh Bee Company The apiary near Bamburgh opened this year.

2 . Bamburgh Bee Company Bamburgh Bee Company is selling products made from its own bees' honey.

3 . Bamburgh Bee Company The company also offers interactive visitor experiences and courses.