Bamburgh and nine other UK beaches compared to some of the world's best

If you spend your days fawning over heavenly shores overseas, look no further. Parkdean have revealed the 10 destinations that will give you that same holiday feeling without the hassle of travelling halfway across the world.
1. Bamburgh
Many studies have ranked Baia Do Sancho beach in Brazil as one of the world’s best beaches, and with its clear blue waters, impressive coastline and powdery sand, it’s little surprise! One of Brazil’s natural treasures, Baia Do Sancho shares the same camel coloured, sand shade as Bamburgh Beach in Northumberland.
Photo: supplied
2. Durdle Door
Walvis Bay in Namibia has one of the world's most stunning beaches with endless golden sandy views. But whilst the weather may be slightly different you can experience identical sand at Durdle Door in Dorset, with its magnificent coastline and brilliant white cliffs.
Photo: supplied
3. Cleethorpes
In a far away land of California is Rockaway Beach, nestled on the West Coast just outside of colourful San Francisco. This iconic dark brown sandy beach also shares the same sand tone as Cleethorpes in North East Lincolnshire, which is known for its picturesque coastline and recognisable pier.
Photo: supplied
4. Watergate Bay
Tunnels Beach in Hawaii is the ultimate place for snorkeling and scuba diving, perfect for thrillseekers who love to get their blood pumping and hearts racing. Tunnels Beach also shares its gorgeous golden sand tone with another great Cornwall beach, Watergate Bay. Watergate Bay is a great spot to catch the sunset and try your hand at surfing or kite flying.
Photo: supplied