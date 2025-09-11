From woodlands covered in crunchy leaves to peaceful riverside strolls, here are nine Northumberland walks to enjoy this autumn.
1. Ford & Etal
A loop trail takes you along the banks of the River Till, through woodlands, and past the historic Etal Castle - perfect for admiring autumn colours. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Morpeth
Morpeth offers a variety of scenic autumn walks. A walk along the River Wansbeck passing through Carlisle Park offers views of the river, wooded areas, and the historic Morpeth Chantry. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Cragside
Cragside near Rothbury offers some of the most picturesque autumn walking routes through its vibrant woodlands and along serene lakes. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Warkworth
Warkworth Castle and River Coquet loop is a peaceful family-friendly walk offering views of the stunning castle and surrounding countryside. Photo: Jane Coltman