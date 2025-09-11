Autumn in Northumberland: 9 of the best seasonal walks with stunning views

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 11th Sep 2025, 13:09 BST
There is no better way to admire the changing seasons and autumn colours in Northumberland than with a scenic walk.

From woodlands covered in crunchy leaves to peaceful riverside strolls, here are nine Northumberland walks to enjoy this autumn.

A loop trail takes you along the banks of the River Till, through woodlands, and past the historic Etal Castle - perfect for admiring autumn colours.

1. Ford & Etal

A loop trail takes you along the banks of the River Till, through woodlands, and past the historic Etal Castle - perfect for admiring autumn colours. Photo: Jane Coltman

Morpeth offers a variety of scenic autumn walks. A walk along the River Wansbeck passing through Carlisle Park offers views of the river, wooded areas, and the historic Morpeth Chantry.

2. Morpeth

Morpeth offers a variety of scenic autumn walks. A walk along the River Wansbeck passing through Carlisle Park offers views of the river, wooded areas, and the historic Morpeth Chantry. Photo: Jane Coltman

Cragside near Rothbury offers some of the most picturesque autumn walking routes through its vibrant woodlands and along serene lakes.

3. Cragside

Cragside near Rothbury offers some of the most picturesque autumn walking routes through its vibrant woodlands and along serene lakes. Photo: Jane Coltman

Warkworth Castle and River Coquet loop is a peaceful family-friendly walk offering views of the stunning castle and surrounding countryside.

4. Warkworth

Warkworth Castle and River Coquet loop is a peaceful family-friendly walk offering views of the stunning castle and surrounding countryside. Photo: Jane Coltman

