Places in north Northumberland that attract many visitors and residents each year.Places in north Northumberland that attract many visitors and residents each year.
Places in north Northumberland that attract many visitors and residents each year.

Attractions in north Northumberland you can visit during the summer holidays

By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th Jul 2024, 17:14 BST
The county of Northumberland is peppered with amazing attractions and plenty of things for visitors and residents alike to do.

And with the summer holidays now underway, here are some highly rated attractions in north Northumberland as detailed in the TripAdvisor traveller favourites section to help you choose where to go.

Alnwick Castle is one of the largest inhabited castles in England.

1. Alnwick Castle

Alnwick Castle is one of the largest inhabited castles in England.Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
The Farne Islands will at times have an abundance of nesting birds, including the iconic puffin and Arctic terns. To land on the Farne Islands by private vessel, including sea- kayaks and yachts, please obtain a stamped ticket from the National Trust trailer on Seahouses harbour before travelling. Landing is not permitted without one.

2. Farne Islands

The Farne Islands will at times have an abundance of nesting birds, including the iconic puffin and Arctic terns. To land on the Farne Islands by private vessel, including sea- kayaks and yachts, please obtain a stamped ticket from the National Trust trailer on Seahouses harbour before travelling. Landing is not permitted without one.Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Relocated to Haggerston Castle's Italian Gardens, the centre provides an educational, interactive and hands-on experience.

3. Andy Howey Birds of Prey and Reptiles Centre

Relocated to Haggerston Castle's Italian Gardens, the centre provides an educational, interactive and hands-on experience.Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
On Ford and Etal Estates, the Heatherslaw Light Railway is a 15-inch gauge railway that operates on a 4.5-mile round trip.

4. Heatherslaw Light Railway

On Ford and Etal Estates, the Heatherslaw Light Railway is a 15-inch gauge railway that operates on a 4.5-mile round trip.Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandTripAdvisor