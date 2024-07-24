And with the summer holidays now underway, here are some highly rated attractions in north Northumberland as detailed in the TripAdvisor traveller favourites section to help you choose where to go.
1. Alnwick Castle
Alnwick Castle is one of the largest inhabited castles in England.Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Farne Islands
The Farne Islands will at times have an abundance of nesting birds, including the iconic puffin and Arctic terns. To land on the Farne Islands by private vessel, including sea- kayaks and yachts, please obtain a stamped ticket from the National Trust trailer on Seahouses harbour before travelling. Landing is not permitted without one.Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Andy Howey Birds of Prey and Reptiles Centre
Relocated to Haggerston Castle's Italian Gardens, the centre provides an educational, interactive and hands-on experience.Photo: Submitted
4. Heatherslaw Light Railway
On Ford and Etal Estates, the Heatherslaw Light Railway is a 15-inch gauge railway that operates on a 4.5-mile round trip.Photo: Jane Coltman