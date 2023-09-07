News you can trust since 1854
Appeal for new recruits to help look after St Oswald's Way long-distance route in Northumberland

One of Northumberland’s best long-distance walking routes is in need of assistance, to help manage the path and continue to attract walkers from near and far.
By Ian Smith
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
St Oswald’s Way links places associated with the Anglo-Saxon Northumbrian king and saint and takes in many of the places that make Northumberland special, including Holy Island, coastal castles and Hadrian’s Wall.

The path is looked after and promoted by the St Oswald’s Way Management Group.

After writing an upcoming new guidebook, the current chairma, Martin Paminter is retiring from his long-term voluntary role with the group.

He said: “While I have greatly enjoyed my time working on St Oswald’s Way, it’s now time for me to let others take the reins. With some lovely changes to the route and a new guidebook coming later this year, it’s an exciting time for some new blood to take the path forward.”

The group is looking for people to help in various roles in the management of St Oswald’s Way, including a new chair, secretary and route manager, and new advisers to complement the existing team. They are also hoping to find new rangers to help maintain and survey the path.

Martin added: “If you have an interest in countryside access and long-distance walking, or knowledge that would help to manage St Oswald’s Way successfully, it would be great if you could help out.

"All the roles are voluntary, so if you have a little time to spare and would like to know more, contact me on [email protected]

