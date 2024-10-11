The Northern Lights are becoming more and more visible as the sun reaches a maximum in its 11-year-solar cycle, and yesterday a G5 storm made a fantastic light show.

The sun is currently in Solar Cycle 25, which began in December 2019, and is expected to peak and reach its ‘solar maximum’ some time between late 2024 and early 2026. This means if you missed last nights show you’ve still got a good chance of seeing the aurora next time earth gets hit with another large scale storm.

However, scientists won’t know for sure when the sun has reached solar maximum until at least seven months after it has happened.

Here are some of the best photos taken by Northumberland locals.

2 . Northern Lights Taken at Duddo Five Stones. Photo: Sandra Knaggs Photo Sales