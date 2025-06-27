2 . Puffins, Farne Islands

The puffin is one of the country's favourite birds and there are few better places to see them up close than on the Farne Islands. This rare bird offers endless photo opportunities in the height of the breeding season. With its beautiful markings, strikingly coloured bill and almost comic gait it is a bird that has endeared itself to millions. Puffins head off in August, so make sure you see them before they leave. Take one of the boat trips from Seahouses. Photo: Jane Coltman