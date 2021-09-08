Northumberland basked in temperatures of up to 25C on Wednesday. But was it the last hot day of the year?

Amble residents and tourists enjoy a day of sunny weather

As Northumberland basked in what was probably the last really hot day of the year, people in Amble also enjoyed a rather tropical day down by the seafront.

By Joshua Wright
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 8:07 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 8:57 pm

Residents and tourists flocked to the area to make the most of temperatures of at least 23C. Here is a selection of pictures of people enjoying the glorious sunshine.

1. Great day on the greens!

A couple sit on the little shore field to enjoy the sun, like many others, with their adorable Labrador pooch.

Photo: By Joshua Wright

2. Admiring the view

No better way to enjoy the view than to park yourself on the bench! Just like this lovely couple did.

Photo: Joshua Wright

3. A walk by the fields and sands...

Cyclists, tourists and residents enjoy sitting on benches, cycling by the beach and generally relaxing while enjoying the weather.

Photo: By Joshua Wright

4. Little shore beach

Residents and visitors alike relax on the sands of the little shore beach on a hot summers day.

Photo: By Joshua Wright

