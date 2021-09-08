Amble residents and tourists enjoy a day of sunny weather

Residents and tourists flocked to the area to make the most of temperatures of at least 23C. Here is a selection of pictures of people enjoying the glorious sunshine.
1. Great day on the greens!
A couple sit on the little shore field to enjoy the sun, like many others, with their adorable Labrador pooch.
Photo: By Joshua Wright
2. Admiring the view
No better way to enjoy the view than to park yourself on the bench! Just like this lovely couple did.
Photo: Joshua Wright
3. A walk by the fields and sands...
Cyclists, tourists and residents enjoy sitting on benches, cycling by the beach and generally relaxing while enjoying the weather.
Photo: By Joshua Wright
4. Little shore beach
Residents and visitors alike relax on the sands of the little shore beach on a hot summers day.
Photo: By Joshua Wright