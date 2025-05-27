The festival took place on Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25 in various locations in Amble in an annual celebration of the much-loved local puffins.

Local musical groups entertained the crowds on both days of the weekend. Sandcastle competitions run by Ranger Jane Beach School proved popular, and two winners received a voucher from Seaside Travel Amble.

15 people entered the Puffin Festival landscape artist of the year competition and the winner won a weekend stay at Radcliffes Lodge, the two runners up won a £50 voucher for a meal at the Old Boat House.

Committee member, Matthew Connolly said “It’s been a whirlwind of a weekend. You could have blown me over with the joyful and enthusiastic response to the festival!

"We’re a small team and we’d really like additional ideas and help for upcoming events such as the Christmas Lights Procession and next year’s Puffin Festival.”

1 . sandcastle kids crop.jpg Sandcastle builders with Ranger Jane and judges Katherine Renton and Luke McTaggar. Photo: The Ambler Photo Sales

2 . dancing to Salida band crop.jpg Children dancing with the Amble Puffin Festival mascot. Photo: The Ambler Photo Sales

3 . BV Samba2.jpg Blyth Valley Samba performers at Amble Puffin Festival. Photo: The Ambler Photo Sales