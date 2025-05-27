Amble Puffin Festival's 11th year success with a packed weekend of family events

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 27th May 2025, 13:59 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 15:16 BST
Amble Puffin Festival had a successful 11th year with a range of family events, wildlife tours and more.

The festival took place on Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25 in various locations in Amble in an annual celebration of the much-loved local puffins.

Local musical groups entertained the crowds on both days of the weekend. Sandcastle competitions run by Ranger Jane Beach School proved popular, and two winners received a voucher from Seaside Travel Amble.

15 people entered the Puffin Festival landscape artist of the year competition and the winner won a weekend stay at Radcliffes Lodge, the two runners up won a £50 voucher for a meal at the Old Boat House.

Committee member, Matthew Connolly said “It’s been a whirlwind of a weekend. You could have blown me over with the joyful and enthusiastic response to the festival!

"We’re a small team and we’d really like additional ideas and help for upcoming events such as the Christmas Lights Procession and next year’s Puffin Festival.”

Sandcastle builders with Ranger Jane and judges Katherine Renton and Luke McTaggar.

1. sandcastle kids crop.jpg

Sandcastle builders with Ranger Jane and judges Katherine Renton and Luke McTaggar. Photo: The Ambler

Children dancing with the Amble Puffin Festival mascot.

2. dancing to Salida band crop.jpg

Children dancing with the Amble Puffin Festival mascot. Photo: The Ambler

Blyth Valley Samba performers at Amble Puffin Festival.

3. BV Samba2.jpg

Blyth Valley Samba performers at Amble Puffin Festival. Photo: The Ambler

Puffin Festival 2025 landscape artist winners. Winner (centre), Anthea Wood, second place, John Tuff, third place, Becky McMurray.

4. winning artists web.jpg

Puffin Festival 2025 landscape artist winners. Winner (centre), Anthea Wood, second place, John Tuff, third place, Becky McMurray. Photo: Luke McTaggart

