The festival took place on Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25 in various locations in Amble in an annual celebration of the much-loved local puffins.
Local musical groups entertained the crowds on both days of the weekend. Sandcastle competitions run by Ranger Jane Beach School proved popular, and two winners received a voucher from Seaside Travel Amble.
15 people entered the Puffin Festival landscape artist of the year competition and the winner won a weekend stay at Radcliffes Lodge, the two runners up won a £50 voucher for a meal at the Old Boat House.
Committee member, Matthew Connolly said “It’s been a whirlwind of a weekend. You could have blown me over with the joyful and enthusiastic response to the festival!
"We’re a small team and we’d really like additional ideas and help for upcoming events such as the Christmas Lights Procession and next year’s Puffin Festival.”
