Alnwick PlayZone up and running with weekly sessions to be delivered by the Newcastle United Foundation

By Ian Smith
Published 6th Jun 2025, 10:21 BST

Alnwick’s new outdoor all-weather sports space is now open, offering a safe surface with fencing and floodlighting for a range of sport and activities all year round.

The PlayZone, next to the play park at Alnwick Community Centre, was officially opened last Saturday by local kick boxer George Rose joined by Cllrs Martin Swinbank and John Humphries.

Also joining in the opening celebrations were local rising sports stars Evan Baskerville, Isla Shingler, Maisie Brown, Emilia Waugh, and Fearne Smith.

The new facility has been funded by Northumberland County Council and the Football Foundation with funding from the FA, Premier League and Sport England.

Kick boxer George Rose cut the ribbon assisted by Cllrs Martin Swinbank and John Humphries. Picture: Jane ColtmanKick boxer George Rose cut the ribbon assisted by Cllrs Martin Swinbank and John Humphries. Picture: Jane Coltman
Kick boxer George Rose cut the ribbon assisted by Cllrs Martin Swinbank and John Humphries. Picture: Jane Coltman

It is available for a range of activities including football, netball, basketball and fitness.

A week of activities for different age groups were arranged by the Newcastle United Foundation to coincide with its opening.

Cllr Swinbank, chairman of the Playzone steering group, said: “I’m delighted the Alnwick PlayZone is now open. It’s a great space for local residents of all ages to be active with friends and family.”

Cllr Humphries, deputy mayor of Alnwick Town Council, added: “The PlayZone offers a safe environment for a range of sports including football, netball, basketball and fitness activities and I look forward to it being well used.”

Rising sports stars Evan Baskerville, Isla Shingler, Maisie Brown, Emilia Waugh, George Rose and Fearne Smith with Nicole Ainslie and Regan Graham from Newcastle United Foundation and Karen Renner, Northumberland County Council Sports Development Officer in the new Playzone.Rising sports stars Evan Baskerville, Isla Shingler, Maisie Brown, Emilia Waugh, George Rose and Fearne Smith with Nicole Ainslie and Regan Graham from Newcastle United Foundation and Karen Renner, Northumberland County Council Sports Development Officer in the new Playzone.
Rising sports stars Evan Baskerville, Isla Shingler, Maisie Brown, Emilia Waugh, George Rose and Fearne Smith with Nicole Ainslie and Regan Graham from Newcastle United Foundation and Karen Renner, Northumberland County Council Sports Development Officer in the new Playzone.

The Newcastle United Foundation will continue to deliver weekly community sessions at the PlayZone. Every week, the Foundation’s expert coaches will be on hand to deliver free, inclusive, engaging, and fun football skill sessions for children, young people, and adults. Sign up: https://external-forms.viewsapp.net/forms/v/5556cdc1-53ab-4d40-becb-b6959fc25104

