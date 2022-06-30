With plenty of fancy dress on display, a mix of locals and ‘Parkrun tourists’ from further afield enjoyed three laps of the beautiful course next to the River Aln in perfect conditions.

In keeping with the celebrations, the course was decorated with balloons and bunting and there were prizes for the best costumes and other special awards supported by Turnbulls, Baileys and Battle Fitness 1066.

Assistant deputy run director Graham Crow said: “It was great to see so many people on this special occasion, getting some Saturday morning exercise and enjoying themselves immensely too! Our regular participants in particular deserve a special mention for their amazing costumes, from Wonder Woman to the couple in full Bavarian Dress and we had several new runners too, who we always make very welcome.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People who took part in Alnwick's 100th Parkrun. Picture: Alnwick Pastures Parkrun

Parkrun events take place every Saturday morning at 9am from next to the Lion Bridge, Alnwick Pastures.

More than 3,500 people have completed the course, clocking up over 6,200 finishes between them.

Parkruns are free, weekly, community events held all over the UK and you do not need to be an experienced runner to take part.

A spokesman added: “Parkrun is a positive, welcoming and inclusive experience where there is no time limit and – because there is a tail walker – no one finishes last.

“Everyone is welcome to come along, whether they walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.”