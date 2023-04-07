The new adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s much loved classic about four friends and their river bank adventures is being performed by 24 young local people.

The production aims to combine all the joy and mystery of Kenneth Grahame’s much-loved classic with a “lightness of tough and playful theatrically”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance has been adapted by award-winning playwright Mike Kenny and will be directed by Alnwick Playhouse artistic director Damian Cruden, while music by Christopher Madin will be performed live on stage by the cast. And there will be an open call for local young people to perform.

The Alnwick Playhouse will be putting on the performance.

Toad will be making an appearance at the Alnwick Garden this Saturday (April 8) to tell families more about the performances, which will take place between July 28 and August 26.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday April 8 from £15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad