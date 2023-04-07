News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Garden to show The Wind in the Willows this summer

Alnwick Playhouse is set to retell a family favourite this summer which will be performed outdoors at the Alnwick Garden.

By Charlie Watson
Published 7th Apr 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 13:51 BST

The new adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s much loved classic about four friends and their river bank adventures is being performed by 24 young local people.

The production aims to combine all the joy and mystery of Kenneth Grahame’s much-loved classic with a “lightness of tough and playful theatrically”.

The performance has been adapted by award-winning playwright Mike Kenny and will be directed by Alnwick Playhouse artistic director Damian Cruden, while music by Christopher Madin will be performed live on stage by the cast. And there will be an open call for local young people to perform.

The Alnwick Playhouse will be putting on the performance.
The Alnwick Playhouse will be putting on the performance.
Toad will be making an appearance at the Alnwick Garden this Saturday (April 8) to tell families more about the performances, which will take place between July 28 and August 26.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday April 8 from £15.

Book via The Playhouse website www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk.

