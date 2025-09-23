The best UK botanical gardens to visit this autumn have been revealed with Alnwick Garden topping the list.

Bloom & Wild have released a guide of the best autumnal gardens to visit this year, including which seasonal blooms you can see at each as well as tips on how to enjoy a stress-free day-out.

Right here in Northumberland, The Alnwick Garden is one of the UK’s standout autumn escapes.

Renowned for its dramatic fountains and water sculptures, colourful borders, and the intriguing Poison Garden, Alnwick also boasts adventure golf, one of the world’s largest treehouses, and a Bamboo Labyrinth making it the perfect family destination this season.

Alnwick Garden's pumpkin garden.

Seasonal changes mean a new array in plants and flowers appearing across the gardens. Found in the Pavilion Border Echinacea Purpurea delights with large purple flowerheads, which butterflies love.

Others to make the list included: Ardkinglas Woodland Garden, Argyll and Bute, Birmingham Botanical Gardens, West Midlands and Capel Manor Gardens, London.