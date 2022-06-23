Alnwick Camera Club recently went on a field trip to the Farne Islands.

Members of Alnwick Camera Club recently took a trip to the Farne Islands to photograph its stunning wildlife and nearby Bamburgh.

By Amanda Bourn
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 4:09 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 4:40 pm

And as these brilliant pictures show, come rain or shine (or mist!), there is no mistaking the majestic beauty of this stretch of the Northumberland coastline.

The club had been dubious it would be able to photograph anything as when they initially set off for the Farnes, they were surrounded by mist.

But as they got closer, the fog disappared and they were able to capture these wonderfully atmospheric shots.

Longstone Lighthouse gradually loomed into view and by the time they reached Brownsman and Staple Islands, the sun was breaking through the clouds, highlighting the rocks which were covered in nesting birds...

1. Jane Coltman

A bank of fog lifts on the Farnes, by Jane Coltman.

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Carol McKay

This picture by Carol McKay is called Moored at Sea.

Photo: Carol McKay

3. Andrew Mackie

Seagulls on the Farnes, by Andrew Mackie.

Photo: Andrew Mackie

4. John Thompson

Cormorants on the Farne Islands, by John Thompson.

Photo: John Thompson

