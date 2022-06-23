And as these brilliant pictures show, come rain or shine (or mist!), there is no mistaking the majestic beauty of this stretch of the Northumberland coastline.

The club had been dubious it would be able to photograph anything as when they initially set off for the Farnes, they were surrounded by mist.

But as they got closer, the fog disappared and they were able to capture these wonderfully atmospheric shots.

Longstone Lighthouse gradually loomed into view and by the time they reached Brownsman and Staple Islands, the sun was breaking through the clouds, highlighting the rocks which were covered in nesting birds...

1. Jane Coltman A bank of fog lifts on the Farnes, by Jane Coltman.

2. Carol McKay This picture by Carol McKay is called Moored at Sea.

3. Andrew Mackie Seagulls on the Farnes, by Andrew Mackie.

4. John Thompson Cormorants on the Farne Islands, by John Thompson.